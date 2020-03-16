Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Youths of Eku community in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, at the weekend, demonstrated rare bravery when they chased away armed herdsmen who were making in-roads to the town.

The herders, numbering about 20, were armed with crude weapons, including daggers and cutlasses.

They were said to be fleeing from Jesse town in Ethiope West Local Government Area due to confrontation with the youths of that community following reports of their unwholesome exploits in that area.

Local sources in Eku said a woman saw the herders moving in groups and decided to raise the alarm that strange elements were about infiltrating the town.

According to the sources, her alarm attracted youths of Eku who apprehended the suspected killer herders, adding that during interrogation, it was discovered that they were fleeing from Jesse.

“They ran out of Jesse and traced their way to Eku community. Unfortunately their plans failed as they were made to get out of the community through the intervention of Eku youths.

“The youths sent the herders out of the community as the crowd kept eyes on them while they entered taxi to Benin.

“Item recovered from them include cutlasses, knives (dagger), charms among other dangerous weapons,” one of the sources said.