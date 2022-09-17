The organisers of the annual Delta/Zenith Bank Principal Cup, has announced their readiness for the 2022 Principals Cup.

The announcement was made on Friday by the commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, who also celebrated her birthday same day.

According to her, the competition will kick off on October 6 with the final coming up on November 1, while the press conference is slated for October 4.

She added that this edition would be an improvement on the previous ones.

“I am so excited to confirm the dates on my birthday and let me assure you that work has started already to make it glamorous for all participants,” she said.

“We thank Zenith Bank, our partners, for being there always for us and supporting this year’s event as usual.”

It would be recalled that College of Commerce, Warri, became the first team in the history of the competition since its return to defend the title after defeating Osadenis Mixed School 5-3 on penalties in the final last year.