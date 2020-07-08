Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the rising cases of COVID-19 in Delta State, the state government on Wednesday announced that stringent measures will be taken to curtail further spread.

The measures include review of the curfew period, reconstitution of mobile courts to try violators of pandemic protocols and the introduction of new guidelines to ensure that the spread of the virus is checked in the state.

Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu, who made this known in Asaba, lamented that hypocrisy, prejudices and ignorance were among the factors hampering the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Aniagwu, who was recently discharged from a medical centre after undergoing treatment, told journalists that the disease is real, and quite different from malaria.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, and their daughter as well as the Secretary to State Government, Chiedu Ebie were responding well to treatment after they had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

‘The first family of the state appreciates all Deltans for your prayers and the show of love,’ he said.

‘The governor and his family are doing very well. He is in very high spirit and he has said that all ongoing projects must continue,’ he disclosed.

Aniagwu said: ‘Based on the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, more stringent measures will be taken to ensure compliance. COVID-19 is real and more mobile courts will be established to try those who flout the protocols.’

He said despite the pandemic, the state government was committed to boosting the economy through jobs creation, roads and drains construction among other projects and programmes.

Speaking on his recovery experience, Aniagwu insisted that the disease is real and very different from malaria, stating that he was subjected to lots of treatment regime.

‘You must also psychologically prepare your mind that you are a survivor, and this will not kill you, and adhere strictly to the protocols.

‘There are lots of drugs that you need to take, particularly immune boosters ranging from different vitamins in their high grade level.

‘If you are taking vitamin C, it will be 1,000mg. You are taking vitamin D, D3, E, zinc, citromycin and some other drugs in addition to taking solution of garlic, ginger, lemon, which must be hot.

‘It is a time to enjoy your air conditioner or enjoy taking cold water, otherwise you are giving the virus more room to fertilise and enjoy the rest of your body.

‘That worked, and most importantly, the glory of God. Survival depends on how you are able to build your immune system, and the blessing of God leading and then you come out unscathed,’ he explained.