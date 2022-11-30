From Joseph Obukata, Warri

In line with his administration’s efforts to boost healthcare delivery in Delta state, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of the state, Dr Michael Tidi, has donated hospital equipment worth 17 million naira to the 13 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Warri South Council Area.

Tidi made the first tranche of donations at a brief ceremony which took place at the Warri South Council main Secretariat, Warri, on Tuesday.

He said the second tranche of the equipment would be delivered to the council by next week.

Tidi, who was represented by Mrs Divine Iniovosa, Vice Chairman of Warri South Council, said the donation was in line with his administration’s efforts to boost health care delivery in the council.

He said the equipment will cater for the health needs of the health centres, adding that the health care needs of the people of Warri South Council Area remain a top priority to his administration.

He urged the health workers to take care of the medical facilities and ensure that they are put to proper use for the benefit of the people.

Receiving the equipment, Dr Oritsematosan Sagay, the Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Authority, Warri South, lauded the Chairman of Warri South Council area, Dr Michael Tidi, for the multi-million naira equipment donated to the Primary Health Care Centres.

She said the equipment will improve the quality of health care delivery in the council.

Some of the medical equipment donated include Sanction Machine Manual, Examination Couch, Adult and infant Hospital Beds and mattresses, Kidney DNH (small and big).

Others are Stethoscope (fetal), Stretch or trolley, Sphygmomanometer, Cuscow vactual speculum, Dissecting forceps, Adult and infant weighing machines, etc.