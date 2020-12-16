From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The executive chairman of Patani Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Perez Omoun, was Wednesday remanded at the Correctional Centre in Ogwashi-Uku.

An Asaba Magistrate Court presided over by V.O. Okonta ordered his remand at the correctional centre till December 30, 2020 pending the determination of his bail application and the issue of jurisdiction raised by the prosecutor, Mr. F. O. Itua.

Omoun was charged by the police for allegedly attacking a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly and present Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Basil Ganagana and members of his family last Sunday in Asaba.

He is facing a four-count charge including the intent to cause grievous harm and malicious damage.

In the charge sheet, Omoun allegedly cause malicious damage to eight cars belonging to Ganagana, his family members and the Ministry of Energy valued at N199.9 million.

The accused was also charged for maliciously damaging the the iron gate of Ganagana’s house by hitting the gate with his Lexus 570 Jeep thereby destroying it, and for attempting to commit suicide.

Prosecution had prayed the court to remand Omoun in prison custody since the court lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the suit, a request the court granted after entertaining objections from the defense counsel.

The court thereafter adjourned further hearing on the matter till December 30, 2020.

The council boss reportedly broke into the compound of the commissioner at about 3am on Sunday December 13, 2020, pulling down the gate with his Lexus 570 SUV.

He allegedly vandalized Ganagana’s cars and that of his family members parked inside the premises when he failed to gain access into the house.