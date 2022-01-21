From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Disturbed by incessant gunshots at night in Ekpan community, the chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Ramsey Onoyake, has disbanded the anti-cult group in the community.

The anti-cult group was supposed to check the nefarious activities of cultists in the area but complaints from residents have necessitated the action of the council chairman.

Onoyake also called on the youths in Ekpan to shun cultism and engage in meaningful activities that would better their lives and the community. He went further to warn that anyone caught involving in cult activities would suffer the repercussions of being a cultist, insisting that his action was to ensure peace.

Our correspondent learnt that Ekpan has recently been a battle field at night as gunshots were heard continuously, despite the presence of anti-cult group.

A resident who pleaded not to be named accused both the anti-cult group and the actual cultists of being members of various secret cults, adding that the various groups were at logger heads for unknown reasons, hence, the clashes and shootings at night.

Another respondent who simply identified himself as Tega said residents did not feel safe in the community and had called on the relevant authorities to flush out the cultists from the area.

Tega said the ban of the anti-cult group was not enough.