From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Olorogun Daniel Ighedo, the Vice-Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council of Delta State, has reportedly died.

Ighedo was said to have slumped and died on Tuesday in Effurun, near Warri, the commercial hub of the state.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital he was rushed to in Warri, according to multiple sources.

It was not clear what led to his death as details were still unclear as of press time but his death is being celebrated rather than being a mournful moment by some indigenes of Uvwie who reportedly perceived Ighedo as ‘enemy’ of the Kingdom.

Sources said that Ighedo who hails from Ekpan under Uvwie Kingdom has been having a running battle with the traditional ruler of the Kingdom, HRM Abe I for months over the appointment of Community Liaison Of­ficer (CLO) to a companies in the area.

The face-off between the monarch and the said Ighedo was said to have boiled over to the point that the latter was ostracized after he wrote a petition against the traditional ruler demanding his arrest and interrogation by the police.