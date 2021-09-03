From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the judgement of the High Court in Delta State, declaring that it didn’t neither affect the party’s National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, nor stop conducting of this weekend’s Local Government Areas Congresses.

APC, in a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni, lamented the antics of mischief makers in the judgement.

“From the narrative, it is apparently clear that the court ruling only affected the 15th defendant (Delta state Chairman of APC) and not the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor Mala Buni and other members of the committee.

“It is also clear that the restriction of the forthcoming ward Congress is limited to Delta state and does not affect other states. Some mischief makers who never wished the party well, had continued to misrepresent the facts mostly without having access to the court ruling,” he argued in the statement.

Giving more details on what it titled facts in the Delta State Court ruling on APC, the statement read: “Mr Elvis Ayomanor and seven others on 19th August instituted a case against the APC and its leadership in a High Court of Justice, Asaba, Delta state, challenging the outcome of the party’s Ward Congress of 31st July, 2021.”

“The seven applicants prayed the court to among other things issue and service the originating summons on 15 defendants including the party, the Chairman Caretaker Committee and members as well as, the Chairman of the party in the state.

“The applicants also sought the court to issue interim injunction to restrain the chairman and members of the Caretaker Committee from acting or parading themselves as leaders of the party pending the determination of the case against the outcome of the Ward Congress in Delta state before the court.

“They also prayed for interim injunction restraining the party from conducting the local government and state government Congresses slated for 4th September in Delta state pending the determination of the case before the court.

The High Court in its wisdom ruled “This court has looked at the motion Ex-Parte dated 18th/8/2021 and filed 19th/8/2021, seeking the reliefs as set out on the face of the motion paper.

