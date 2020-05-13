Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, has accused operators of commercial vehicles, plying different states, of facilitating violation of the inter-state lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Inuwa said commercial vehicle operators hide under the cover of transporting food and agricultural inputs to ferry passengers, who primarily not authorised to move into Delta State.

Besides, he said while security operatives and other enforcers mount roadblocks at border points, the commercial vehicle operators, who are conversant with the terrain, avoid the roadblocks and ply alternative routes within the interior to beat the checkpoints.

He urged the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to caution their members against circumventing the rules, adding that they should follow the normal routes if they are actually transporting food and agricultural inputs to the state.