From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali, yesterday, said a team of policemen from Obiaruku division were being detained following the killing of a birthday boy, in Obinomba, by one of the officers.

The 29-year-old birthday celebrant identified as Gift was having his party at a bar in the community when the patrol team stormed the place, apparently in search of suspected criminals.

In an attempt to explain to the officers that he was having a birthday party, one of the officers allegedly pulled the trigger and aimed at Gift who died on the spot.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, where he paraded 30 suspects for various crimes, CP Ali said the command has zero tolerance for human rights abuse.

Ali said detectives were on the trail of the principal suspect who escaped after the shooting.

“I have zero tolerance for human rights abuse. Yes, the team has the mandate to go and patrol, but they did not have the mandate to go to that bar where somebody was celebrating.

“As we speak now, the entire team are being detained here at the command, while detectives are on the trail of the trigger happy policeman,” he said.

Among the suspects paraded was a 28-year-old man, Ogor Mokwe, who was nabbed with 750 rounds of live cartridges.

Ali said operatives on stop-and-search duty intercepted the commercial bus from Onitsha and, upon search, the exhibits were recovered from the suspect who hails from Ajaji village in Illah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Although the suspect did not deny being in possession of the exhibits, he, however, told Daily Sun that he was sent by his community to procure the arms for protection during this year’s annual festival.

