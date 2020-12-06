From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa has vowed to arrest killers of the president and founder of anti-cult volunteer group in the state, Mr. Austin Emu.

Emu was murdered on Saturday night in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

The 35-year old father of three was said to have gone to bar to watch an English Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea.

He was allegedly called out by a suspected cultist in the area for a discussion before he was attacked and shot dead by gunmen.

Reacting to the incident, Inuwa called for calm, and urged residents not to take the laws into their hands by attentping to avenge Emu’s murder.

Inuwa in his post on a social media platform described the fallen anti-cult boss as a “friend and working colleague,” insisting that his killers “will know no peace until they are arrested, investigated and eventually charged to court.”

He expressed deepest condolences, saying that the late Emu “was with me in my office up till evening of Friday and planned to meet this week again.

“We laughed and had fruitful discussions that day before enemies of the state sniffed life out of him yesterday (Saturday).

“Please while two wrongs cannot make a right, I want to plead that nobody should take the law into his/her hands.

“I assure you as the Commissioner of Police that those who murdered our friend and working colleague will know no peace until they are arrested, investigated and eventually charge to court.

“I assure you that even in death, late Austin deserves justice and those who perpetrated the act must be brought to justice. So please, all should partner with the police to bring them to justice.”