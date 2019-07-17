Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The protracted factional crisis rocking the Delta State of All Progressives Congress (APC) may have come to end following the withdrawal of an appeal against the Jones Erue-led executive committee by the Cyril Ogodo-led faction from the Supreme Court.

A founding leader of the party, O’tega Emerhor, who is the arrowhead of the Ogodo faction, said in a statement that the appeal was withdrawn after due consultation with critical stakeholders. In the statement entitled: ‘Even a good fight must end’, Emerhor said the appeal is being withdrawn to give peace a chance.

Emerhor added that emergence of Ovie Omo-Agege as deputy Senate president brought intense pressure on him by prominent stakeholders in Urhobo on the need to withdraw the appeal which would impact negatively on the senator should it succeed.

He said although the intervention of various stakeholders did not yield the desired result, the appeal at the apex court suffered a setback as it was adjourned to October 14, 2019.