From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government on Monday has criticised the UK Government for naming the state as one of 12 states with a high risk of Boko Haram attacks in Nigeria.

The UK Commonwealth and Development Commission had warned her citizens against travelling to 12 Nigerian states, including Delta.

In a media report, the UK warned of the possibility of attack by the insurgents in Delta, Rivers, Yobe, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna, Katsina, Gombe and Adamawa.

The warning is coming barely one month when the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing visited the state.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Addressing the media in Asaba, the state capital, Delta State Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard the warning, saying that Delta remained safe and peaceful to investors and leisure seekers.

‘We were taken aback when the British Commission mentioned Delta among 11 other states in Nigeria where Boko Haram could attack people. I believe Delta was included in that list in error because last month the British High Commissioner was here in Delta and even visited some communities without armoured tanks.

‘Delta is very safe, peaceful and conducive for business, work and leisure.

‘In the past six and half years, the present administration has embarked on policies and programmes to sustain peace, and that is why a lot of investments have come into the state.

‘It is only in Delta we have nightlife and that is because of the high level of security.

‘So we want to encourage the British authorities and other foreign nationals to continue to see Delta as a destination for business, leisure and other human endeavours. We are asking the global community to discountenance that advisory,’ Aniagwu stated.

Questioning the UK intelligence, Aniagwu insisted that the entire South-South region of Nigeria was not a fertile ground for Boko Haram activity.

‘Nobody has ever established the existence of Boko Haram in the South-South region of which Delta is part of. So our state is not in the league where Boko Haram operates,’ he maintained.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .