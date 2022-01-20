From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has declared site of a collapsed building in Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, a disaster area.

It has, therefore, condoned-off the site, and warned members of the public not to tamper with it to avoid impeding investigation.

The storey building, housing a branch of the Salvation Ministries, had caved-in last week during an evening service.

Four members of the church have been confirmed dead with several injured others still receiving treatment.

The building was under going a process of reconstruction when it collapsed.

Secretary of the panel of inquiry set up by the state government to investigate the incident and make necessary recommendations, Igho Eduvie, in a statement, said the panel would conduct a scientific examination of the site.

Eduvie called for memoranda from all persons interested in assisting the panel in achieving its objectives.

The panel specifically requested for memoranda from the owners of the collapsed building; tenants; and builders, engineers, artisans associated with the said building.