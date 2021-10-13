From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Wednesday said it has advanced it’s job and wealth creation scheme with Entrepreneurship and Business Management Training for 286 beneficiaries in the first batch.

The beneficiaries include those who were trained in various skills under the Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) of the Job Creation Office.

The skills include hair dressing, catering, barbing, fashion design among others.

Addressing beneficiaries, the state Chief Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh said his office would commence the distribution of starter packs and support for shop rent for the trainees.

Eboh who gave the trainees tips on how to be successful in business, said punctuality, timeliness and preparedness are very key.

“One of the things we do in Job Creation is to get the right target, people with readiness, persons who are available and teachable.

“The know how skills that you acquired is not enough. Everyone needs talent plus, you need to be purpose driven. For you to achieve success in your chosen skills, you need business skills,” he posited.

One of the beneficiaries, Favour Onyebuche, who was trained in tiling and interlocking, disclosed that both training took her three months each, adding that she was able to scale through the hurdle of tiling and interlocking been a trade for the male as she already had passion for it.

Another beneficiary, Paul Onuku who majored in Catering and Confectionary said: “it is a dream because growing up in the family of seven boys, right from day one m, it has been cooking. Soz it is something that I really love to do professionally”.