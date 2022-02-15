From Joseph Obukata, Warri

An official of the Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) was beaten to a pulp in Warri following a clash with tricycle operators popularly known as Kekenapep.

The official was beaten following the seizure of one Kekenapep at the Angle park area of the metropolis.

The tricycle operators were joined by angry mobs who dragged the official on his ‘trouser like a goat’

Daily Sun gathered trouble started for the official after he intercepted a tricycle operator simply identified as Ameh Ojima who was plying Ekurede-Urhobo area and tried to impound his Keke for an alleged traffic offence.

An eyewitness disclosed that the DESTMA officials had alleged that the tricycle operator committed a serious traffic offence by driving against traffic and as a result seized his particulars.

It was learnt that the attempt by the officials to take the Keke to the DESTMA office after the seizure of the rider’s key, had infuriated other tricycle operators who stopped and joined the fray.

Witness said that all efforts by passersby and the operators to plead with the DESTMA personnel were fruitless as he insisted on taking the rider to their office. Miffed by the development, the table soon turned against the officials as more tricycle riders stopped and joined the build-up fight in which the officials were almost lynched.

“It was as a tug of war as DESTAMA officials were dragging the Keke man, some Keke riders were dragging the official that their colleague goes ‘nowhere’.

“They held one of the DESTMA officials on his trouser, insisting that if the seized particulars were not released, the DESTMA officer goes nowhere.”

Sources said that a police officer from B division Warri and a journalist who came to the scene, saved the day as the official was rescued from the grip of the mobs and the Keke key returned to the owner without payment of money.

When contacted by the Director-General of DESTMA, General Azubuike Idah (retd), said he was yet to be briefed about the clash, saying that tricycle operators are a major clog for traffic management in the state.

“I don’t know what happened there but I can tell you that Keke are our major challenge in traffic management in the state. Even in Asaba here, once you park one vehicle for a traffic offence you will see chains of Keke parking to gather officials. It is not new, they usually molest my man.

“For some reason, they don’t like DESTMA and they like to do everything possible to paint us bad. But in this case, I will find out what happened and get back to you, he retorted.

Meanwhile, residents of Udu in the Udu Local Government Area of the state, have decried the menace of touts disgusting as road traffic task force in that part of the state.

Some of the residents said the group which some time disguised as members of the Udu vigilante group, go about harassing and extorting motorists for parking along the road.

A resident who gave his name as Abulu said that one of the groups led by one Voke was the reason why DESTMA was disbanded from Udu and replaced by the illegal traffic task force who are holding sway in the council area.