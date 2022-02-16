From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Protesting indigenes of Itsekiri host communities of Ugborodo, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, have reportedly shut down about 15 crude oil well heads within the Ogidigben flow station belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Daily Sun reports that the development which caused disquiet in the riverine followed a week-long protest by indigenes at the Ogidigben flow station, near Escravos, Warri South-West LGA of Delta State.

This came as the protesters today, Wednesday continued their siege to the facility located in Ogidigben, a riverine community in Warri South West Council Area.

Public Relation Officer of the community, David Mamah, confirmed the development in a telephone conversation, disclosing that the flow station was shut down on Saturday to press home their grievances.

The indigenes had on Thursday last week stormed the facility with kitchen utensils and canopies erected in front of the company’s gate, insisting that they wouldn’t vacate the facility until their demands are met.

The protesters alleged years of neglect by the oil company which has several oil exploration facilities in the area.

Mamah said that the protest was populated by old women, youths and elderly men in the communities.

He said that the management of SPDC has refused to address them since the siege on the facility but rather drafted in soldiers to subdue them.

According to Mamah, the commissioner in charge of oil and gas in Delta had on Monday addressed the protesters, calling on them to call off the protest and allow the state government to handle the matter.

He alleged insensitivity of the oil firm to their plight, saying that for years they have been agitating for 24 hours power supply but Shell has refused to honour their plea.

Mamah said that oil-producing communities of Ugborodo, Ajudaibo, Mandagho, Ogidigben are all affected by Shell’s exploration activities but had over the years been deprived of basic amenities such as internal roads and bridges, electricity and potable water, despite providing the company with the enabling environment to do business.

‘To add insult to injury, our indigenes are denied job opportunities, which they are very qualified for and companies owned by Ugborodo indigenes, with proven competence and expertise, are not given contracts meant for locals, in line with the Local Content Act,’ he said.

All efforts to get comments from SPDC spokesman, Michael Adande were fruitless as he neither responded to calls nor messages sent to him on the development.