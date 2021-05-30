From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As a step towards boosting food security, Delta State government has presented farm inputs to youth farmers across the state under its Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme (YAGEP).

The items distributed included 12 bags of NPK 15:15:15 fertilizers, urea, mariate of potash, super phosphate, pre-emergence and post-emergence agro-chemicals.

This was in addition to cash for land preparation, seedlings, weeding and harvesting.

Chief Job Creation Officer in the state, Prof. Eric Eboh, who presided over the distribution in Asaba, said the beneficiaries were youth farmers enrolled in crop production under the YAGEP 2020/2021 cycle.

He said the aim was to support them to expand their agricultural enterprises, become employers of labour and boost food security. The gesture, he said, followed the training of the beneficiaries, adding that the inputs would help expand their farm enterprises, boost production capacity and create more jobs.