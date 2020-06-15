Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday, said it has distributed 760 sets of furniture to three public secondary schools in continuation of the distribution exercise which began in March.

The three benefitting schools, including Dore Numa College with 300 students’ tables and chairs, 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers; Hussey College with 250 students’ tables and chairs, 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers; and Naifor Island Secondary School with 150 students’ tables and chairs, 20 tables and 20 chairs for teachers, are in the commercial city of Warri, Warri South Local Government Area.

The recent round of distribution was done on behalf of the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, by an Assistant Director in the Department of Planning, Research and Statistics, Clementina Ojumah.

Principal of Dore Numa College, Ejoh Dimas, and the Secretary of the community, Godwin Oburoh, conducted the inspection team round the classrooms and halls where the items have been assigned.

At Hussey College, the Principal, Margaret Oputu, and the Chairman of the community, Patrick Ikolo, did the same, while the Principal of Naifor Island Secondary School, Oporoza Saibakumo, the Secretary of the community, Godfrey Okpe, and the Chief Inspector of Education in Warri South West Local Government, Eduvie Anuma, conducted the team round.