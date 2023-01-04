By Christopher Oji

The Delta State Police Command has debunked the rumours that a medical doctor, Dr Uyi Iluobe, was murdered by a family of a patient who died in his hospital.

Dr Iluobe is rumoured to have been murdered by angry family members of a deceased patient who died at his hospital.

But in a swift reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr Ari Mohammed Ali, dispelled the rumours, saying that no patient died in the hospital during the period that the medical practitioner was shot dead.

CP Ali who cleared the air during the visit to his office by the deceased’s family in company with the Nigerian Medical Association, Delta State Chapter, assured the team of a diligent investigation into the murder of Dr Iluobe, who was shot dead in his hospital, Olivet Clinic, Oghareki, Oghara, Ethiope West LGA, Delta State on December 29, 2021.

According to Ali,” preliminary investigation revealed that on the said date, a female patient, whose name and address are not known, came to the hospital at about 19:40 pm, pretending to have abdominal pains. While the doctor was attending to her, she made a phone call to the suspects whom she deceptively invited to come and pay her bill and that she was being treated by the doctor. Moments later, the hoodlums stormed the hospital in a Toyota vehicle, entered the doctor’s office, and shot him twice in the chest, leading to his death. The purported female patient fled alongside the suspects”.

In a statement by the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe:

“The Commissioner of Police, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased medical doctor, and also members of the Nigerian Medical Association reassured them that the case will be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the deserved justice is served.

“Finally, it is pertinent to state clearly that the rumours making the rounds that the family members of a supposedly dead patient were responsible for the murder of the doctor is completely false, and should be disregarded as there is no record of any patient that died prior to the unfortunate incident. The Command thus wishes to use this opportunity to seek the assistance of all and sundry in our effort to lift the veil off the face of the perpetrators.”