From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The fight against crime in Delta State is gathering momenton as the state government yesterday handed over five armoured personnel carriers (APC) to the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, and the Delta State Police Command to strengthen their operations.

Presenting the APCs shortly after the state security council meeting held in Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said three of the security vehicles were for the Army while two were for the police.

He expressed appreciation to the various security commands in the state for the work that they have been doing to consolidate on peace and security in the state.

According to him, the various security commands have been doing well to keep the state peaceful, pointing out that it was his hope that the state government’s gesture would add up to the vehicular needs that would enable them carry out their duties.

“We have just risen from a security council meeting where we discussed a lot of issues concerning the security of the state.

“And we also expressed our appreciation to the various commands for the work that they have been doing to consolidate on the peace that we have in our state.

“In furtherance of the various logistics provisions for the army and the police, this afternoon, we are handing over two APCs specially built for the army.

“One had also been previously delivered to the army, making it three for the 63 Brigade, and two had earlier been delivered to the police, making it a total of five APCs.

“So, we are glad that, at this point in time in this early part of the year, that the remaining two to the 63 Brigade have been delivered.

“We do hope that, in the course of the year, we will be in a position to also provide other logistic needs for the various commands.

“They have been doing so well to keep Delta State peaceful and we are very grateful and we hope that this will add up to the vehicular needs that will enable them carry out their operations,” the governor said.