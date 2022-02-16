From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Properties worth millions of naira have been consumed by an early morning fire that engulfed a storey building in the Umuagu area of Asaba, the Delta State capital.
The fire occurred at about 12:30 am this Wednesday while the occupants and other residents in the neighbourhood were fast asleep.
They were woken up by the heat of the fire and watched helplessly as the inferno burnt their belongings.
The damage could have been more but for the intervention of firefighters from the state and federal fire services.
As at the time of filing this report, it was not ascertained if any life was lost, just as the cause of the fire was yet to be established.
