Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said the government will spend N18 billion to construct six storm drainages to solve flooding problems in Warri and Uvwie areas of the state.

He said contract for two of the projects had been awarded to CCECC Ltd. and Levante Construction Ltd. at the sum of N9.5 billion.

The governor stated this while fielding questions from newsmen in Warri after inspecting some ongoing projects being executed by the state government in Warri South, Uvwie and Udu local government areas, yesterday.

He said his administration would continue to prioritise resources in order to provide necessary infrastructure for the people.

Okowa thanked the people in the area for coming out in large numbers to welcome his entourage.

He said the large turnout is an affirmation of the satisfaction derived from the projects being executed.

“We are in Warri area inspecting roads; it is an effort to ensure we put contractors on their toes.

“There are lots of more roads that are ongoing and if we find time before the Christmas, we will go out for more inspections, otherwise from January, we will go out to inspect more roads to ensure our roads are properly done and that contractors are meeting up with specifications that we have requested them to meet.

“We are managing our resources and that is why we are giving special attention to drainage projects in Warri and Uvwie areas because they have a huge flooding problem.

“Whatever was done in the past was not just good enough considering the terrain in the area.

“We have been able to carry out proper studies and we will embark on six storm drainage projects estimated at about N18 billion.

“We have awarded two out of the six projects to CCECC and Levant Construction Limited that won the bid, according to the State Tender Board.

“These two projects will be costing us about N9.5 billion and that essentially will drain a major part of Warri and Uvwie when completed,” he said.