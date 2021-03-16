From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State, Ignatius Ezoem, and two principal officers of the institution have been arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) over alleged corrupt enrichment and misappropriation.

The two principal officers who were arraigned alongside the former provost at the Federal High Court, Asaba, include Director of Works Chukwuka Jonas Ifechukwude and the Registrar Linus Ogbechie.

Ogbechie was arraigned for allegedly conspiring with the former provost to offer illegal employment to an unqualified relation of Ezoem, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 26 (1) (c) and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Act 2000.

In a six-count charge, the anti-graft agency stated that the school handlers conspired to and used their offices as Provost and Director of Works of the college to confer unfair advantage on Moropol Construction Limited by recommending and approving payment of N33,823,333.90, representing 50 per cent of the contract sum awarded in favour of Moropol Construction Limited in February 2013, when no such job had been done by contractor and college handlers, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 26(1)(c).

The second count read: ‘That you, Dr Ezoem Ignatius, and Chukwuka Jonas Ifechukwude, on or about month of march, 2013 at Asaba, Delta State, conspired and use your office as the Provost and Director of Works of the college to confer corrupt advantage on Moropol Construction Limited by asserting in your minutes dated 26th March, 2013 that the contractor deserved 50% of the contract sum when no such job had been done by the contractor and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000

‘That you conspired to knowingly make false statements to the Bursar of the college in the course of performance of his official duties by asserting in minutes dated 26/3/2013 that the work on the construction of 350 capacity lecture theatre at permanent site of the college has progressed well and contractor deserved 50% of the contract sum when no such work had been done and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1)(c), 25(1)(a) and punishable under Section 25(1)(b) of the Corrupt Practices Act 2000.

‘That you, Dr Ezoem Nwanze Ignatius, and Ugbechie Linus, on or about the month of February 2013 at Asaba within the jurisdiction of the court as the Provost and Register, Federal College of Education conspired to use your said offices to confer corrupt advantage on Egbulem John Paul Nkenna, a relation of Dr. Ezoem’s wife by offering employment to Egbulem John Paul when he didn’t posses relevant qualifications for employment into public service of Nigeria for lack of national youth service discharge certificate and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 26(1)(c) and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Act 2000 among others.’