Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, forwarded what could be his final batch of commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and possible confirmation.

Ten names were contained in the latest list, bringing the number to 25, with each nominee representing a local government area in the state cabinet.

Top on the latest list is the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, who is being tipped as the next Commissioner for Information, following the deployment of the immediate past occupier, Patrick Ukah to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

Other nominees include Matthew Tsekiri, Emma Amgbaduba, Ifeanyi Michael Egwunyenga, Dr. Mondi Ononye, Mrs. Gbubemi Ikoko, Christian Onogba, Mofe Joseph Pirah and Henry Sakpra.

In the first batch, the governor had nominated the former commissioner for Information, Ukah and seven others, who were cleared by the Assembly, sworn-in and assigned portfolios. The second batch had seven names, and they have also be given a clean bill of health by the lawmakers but are yet to be sworn-in.

The governor had on Wednesday while swearing-in another set of special advisers explained that the appointments were being staggered to ensure round pegs are placed in round holes, noting that there was enough space in his government for all those who worked for his successful re-election.