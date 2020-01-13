Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Tragedy was averted Sunday when fire broke out at a new generation church in Asaba, Delta State, during its service.

The church, Charismatic Renewal Ministries Incorporated (aka Transformation Faith Centre) is located at Biosa Amantu Steet, off Jesus Saves Road in Asaba, the state capital.

A section of the church was burnt while the inferno raged without spreading to the auditorium where the worshippers were having the usual Sunday service.

But for the swift intervention of men of the state fire service, who responded to the distressed call from the church, the fire would have destroyed more property, Daily Sun finds.

Although members of the church kept sealed lips on the unfortunate incident, our correspondent learnt that the fire started from a room within the complex.

The room, which houses mattresses, was burnt by to inferno, with several documents destroyed.

Sources attributed the incident to a mild explosion resulting from a mobile handset which was placed on top of one of the mattresses while being charged.

Members of the church had tried to prevent onlookers from taking camera shots of the disaster scene, only relenting after the public persisted.