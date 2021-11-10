From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government and Stallion Auto Keke Limited on Tuesday, reached an agreement to establish tricycle manufacturing plant in the state.

Chief Economic Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Kingsley Emu, disclosed this at the exhibition of the new Auto Keke Bajaj tricycle in Asaba. He said the temporary manufacturing plant will be sited along the Benin-Asaba Expressway, Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state. Emu said the partnership is a humongous project because of Stallion’s reputation as a leading and foremost automobile player and global brand with model automobile showrooms across the country. He said the state was leveraging on the company’s successful operations in the past 52 years to replicate their success story in Delta to boost employment generation, wealth creation, skills acquisition and enhance the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

According to Emu, the state government is providing incentive and enabling environment while Stallion is providing the state with 3 per cent equity in the venture.

“The Auto Keke Tricycle plant shall be consummated under a PPP arrangement with Delta state government providing enabling environment and land to establish the plant. “Delta is famous for entrepreneurship and job creation and I must commend Stallion Group for their desire to establish the manufacturing plant in Delta.

“By bringing them to Delta, we are bringing them closer to the South-South and the South-East because they have a lot of market share in the region.

“The partnership will also entail the training and establishment of 2,000 mechanics among the Keke riders,” Emu said. Director-General of the Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA), Lucky Oghene-Omoru, commended stakeholders for their commitment to the project, adding that Delta remained peaceful with an enabling environment that guarantees massive returns on investments.

