From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private firm, KYC Inter Project Limited, for the provision of housing units for residents in the state.

The over 100,000 housing units is worth about N270 billion, and would be delivered in phases under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, with the state government providing 3,000 hectares of land and access road while the partnering firm would provide the total funding.

In the first phase of the project, 300 units are expected to be delivered by October next year, basically for civil servants as principal beneficiaries.

The MoU was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah; Head of Service, Reginald Bayoko; and Attorney General, Isaiah Bozimo, on behalf of the government while Managing Director of KYC, Michael Ayuba Auta signed for the company.

Speaking shortly after signing, Mr. Ukah described it as another milestone of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in it’s determination to provide affordable housing for the people.

Ukah disclosed that the government has already secured the land in Okpanam and Issele-Asagba for the project.

He insisted that the funding of the project would be the sole responsibility of the partnering firm, expressing joy that when it comes on stream, it would not be taking more than ten minutes for civil servants to resume work in their offices from the residential estate.

Also speaking, the HoS, Mr. Bayoko thanked the governor for making civil servants principal beneficiaries of the envisaged housing units, which would include two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom bungalows.

Responding to questions from newsmen, Mr. Ayuba said the firm was committed to reducing the about 20 million housing deficit across the country.

Ayuba stated that Delta was the most viable state in the South-South for the project, noting that a feasibility study was carried to arrive at the conclusion.

“If you look at it, there are about 44,000 civil servants in the state, so there is serious deficit. We also looked at the payment of salaries. Delta civil servants are among the best paid in Nigeria, and we look at it that it is very affordable.

“This project is entirely like the new Asaba capital city, it is not only meant for civil servants. The space is going to carry about 100,000 housing units. So it is for both civil and public servants and everybody.

“But the first phase of 300 units which would be delivered by October next year, is for civil servants. Then the second phase of 10,000 units.

“It is a new city, we are creating new districts, we are bringing a 21st century infrastructure design. What you see in Abuja, because we are major developers in Abuja, is what we are bringing here,” Ayuba said