Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith, and their daughter have tested negative for COVID-19.

Okowa, his wife and one of their daughters have been in isolation following their positive status a few weeks ago.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, who disclosed the latest development in a statement in Asaba on Tuesday, said that other members of the First Family have also tested negative.

‘The governor gave God all the glory and praise and expressed appreciation to all Deltans and other Nigerians who interceded for the family in prayers.

‘He appealed to all residents in the state to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state,’ he said.