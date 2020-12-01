By Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) has announced March 6, 2021, as the date for the conduct of elections into the chairmanship seat and councillorship seats across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mike Ogbodu, made the announcement in Asaba on Tuesday during a meeting with leaders of registered political parties and other stakeholders in the State.

The tenure of the present crop of elected council officials would elapse on January 6, 2021.

Ogbodu told the political stakeholders that election guidelines and timetable had already been issued, saying that pre-election activities would commence immediately.

Representatives of registered political parties present commended DSIEC for coming up with an arrangement for the polls but warned against violence and shifting of the election date.

However, the main opposition party, All Progressive Congress (APC) was absent from the meeting.