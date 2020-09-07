Paul Osuyi, Asaba

There was pandemonium in Issele-Uku, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday where a pregnant woman and an Okada (Rickshaw) rider were allegedly knocked down by a fleeing driver who is suspected to have stolen the vehicle.

The victims died on the spot as a result of the impact.

The fleeing suspect was said to have allegedly snatch the vehicle, a Peugeot car from one Martin in Issele-Uku.

According to Martin, who spoke on phone, he trying to look for passengers, leaving the key in the ignition when the suspect smartly entered and zoomed off.

‘I wanted to go to Asaba, so I decided to get one or two passengers as I used to do. I left the key in the ignition because I did not go far, I was within the area.

‘Before I could know what was happening, somebody just jumped inside the car and immediately move out, so, immediately I stopped an Okada and gave him hot chase.

‘The man was on speed trying to escape before he ran into another Okada man who carried a pregnant woman and they died at the spot.

‘When we got to the scene, I found out that the man who tried to steal my car is a Fulani man.

‘When people came to the scene and saw that the pregnant woman and the Okada rider already dead, they pounced on the him before police came and rescue him,’ Martin said.

The suspect was said to have been rushed to one of the hospitals in the town for treatment.

A source at Issele-Uku Police Division confirmed the arrest of the suspect, adding that he was receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police spokeswoman DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya said her office has yet to be brief on the incident.