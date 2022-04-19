From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Four suspect cult gang members have been arrested at their hideout in Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspects, Ogbuokwu Trust (23), Augustine Solomon (20), Edebatu Gideon and Kingsley Okolie (20), were arrested when operatives of the State Anti-Cult Unit raided the hideout.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Two locally-made cut to size guns and four live cartridges were recovered from them, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Edafe said operatives got information that the suspects were hibernating at the hotel.

‘Intelligence further revealed that the syndicate monitor to know if the police are closing up on them and that whenever they suspect anything, they throw their guns from the window of the hotel and run away,’ he said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Edafe said in a carefully planned operation, operatives raided the said hideout and effected the arrest, adding that the matter was being investigated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said a suspected car snatcher was also in custody of the command following his arrest by the Anti-Crime Patrol of Ogwashi-Uku Police Station on routine stop and search duty along Kwale/Ogwashi-Uku expressway by the Olloh-Ogwashi community.

According to Edafe, the command had received a distressed call that a Toyota Camry car with registration number EFR 939 TK was snatched in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South locality.

‘Information was quickly disseminated through the command’s control room to all DPOs and patrol teams to be on the lookout with a view to recovering the said vehicle and arresting the suspects,’ he stated.

He added that the car was intercepted during the routine, and the lone occupant who happens to be the driver took to his heels on sighting the police.

‘The team went after the suspect and after a hot chase caught up with him and the suspect Mkohol Iligh ‘m’ age 57yrs was arrested.

‘The suspect stated that one C.Y ‘m’ who stays in Warri gave him the car to be delivered to another person in Asaba.

‘Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting all suspects involved,’ he added.