Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has warned political appointees to declare their assets on or before August 28.

The government said failure to adhere to the deadline, affected appointees would forfeit claims subsequently.

In a statement, Director of Information, Dona Obuseh, said permanent secretaries were affected by the new deadline on assets declaration.

He said secretary to the state government (SSG) office will commence enforcement of assets declaration as a precondition of claims due to the affected officers.

Obuseh directed the top government functionaries to obtain assets declaration forms from the Code of Conduct Bureau which must be returned after due completion to the bureau on or before August 28.

“Public office holders and permanent secretaries should know that the SSG office will ensure concerned officers tender evidence of assets declaration as a precondition for further processing of claims,” he said.