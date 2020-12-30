Augustine Nwaobi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has commended the efforts of local contractors in respect to the quality of work done across communities.

The governor gave this commendation on Tuesday during a working visit to two communities in Aniocha South.

The two communities visited are Ubulu-uku and Ogwashi uku where he commissioned roads, Aniocha South staff canteen and Council event center.

The roads are DBS/Isho road and the Aniocha South Local Government Council Road. The governor also commissioned the Ogwashi uku motor park.

At Ubulu-uku, the governor who arrived at exactly 11: 45 am in company of the State Commissioner of works, Chief James Augoye amongst others said that his administration is fascinated by people-centered projects aimed at making life a lot easier for citizens.

Flanked by the Director General Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Hon Joan Onyemaechi Mrakpor, Commissioner for Culture and tourism, Engineer Lawrence Ejiofor, former Member HOR., Hon Adigwe Pascal, the Executive Chairman of Aniocha South LGA, Hon Chief Isaac Anwuzia and Peoples Democratic Party Chairman Aniocha South LGA, Prince Mike Okwufulueze, the governor promised to keep doing everything within his capacity and State’s budgetary allocation in ensuring that issues affecting Deltans are well tackled before the end of his tenure.

Responding to the demands made by the Ubulu-uku development Council Chairman Jonathan Moye that more amenities should be approved for the community, the governor said: ‘I want to assure that the various request made by the community has been noted, on this observation we promise to do more community based projects before the expiration of our tenure.

‘More importantly, also is the fact that there are several communities in Aniocha South Local Government Council and there are several Councils in Delta State. We will try to reach out to as many of them as possible; we will continue to do our best in touching the lives of the people. Just stay with us, work with and continue to support us because I am convinced that when we work together we can achieve more before 2023.’

Expressing delight over the completion of rural projects that meets the need of the people, the governor added: ‘I am not just happy to commission this road but I must say that the quality of work done by our local contractors is worthy of commendation. From my point of view the contractors have done well considering the amount of resources made available to them”, Okowa added.

According to the Commissioner of works, Chief James Augoye, the DBS and Isho road all in Ubulu-uku are 500 meters and 1.6 kilometers respectively. They were constructed in 2 years and three months by an indigenous firm, Sharpstone Company Limited. While the Aniocha South Local Government Council Road in Ogwashi uku is 9.1 kilometers constructed in 7 months by another indigenous company, Darmick.

The Isho road is a major link road in Ubulu-uku that connects the town to both farming areas and residential homes.

The commissioning of the DBS/Isho road has put a full stop to the ageless yowl of residents who screeched for accessible road.

At Ogwashi uku, the headquarter of Aniocha South, the governor’s entourage was welcomed by traditional rulers, civil servants, groups of men and women distinguished by unwavering apparels. In Ubulu-uku, he was greeted by party chieftains, cultural dance groups, and an enthusiastic team of supporters whose means of identification include uniforms and placards.

The Executive Chairman of Aniocha South LGA, Chief Isaac Anwuzia, said that all the projects commissioned will increase the Council’s revenue generation capability.

‘We built an event center which will be put into use after its commissioning today. My administration has also built a canteen that will provide food for Council staff at a subsidised rate. My administration constructed a central motor park that will generate revenue for the Council.

‘Those three projects are for revenue generation which is what the Local Government Council Area urgently needs”, the Chairman explained.

Augustine Nwaobi, a corporate communications specialist, wrote from Delta State