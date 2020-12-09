From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Wednesday directed the police and other security agencies in the State to hunt down the killers of Mr Austyne Emu, the late President of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps.

Mr Emu, who was described as a working colleague by the State Commissioner for Police, Hafiz Inuwa, was hacked down by unknown gunmen in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the State last weekend.

Governor Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, deplored the gruesome act, describing it as barbaric and irresponsible.

He charged security agencies to intensify the investigation into the murder, and that they should leave no stone unturned to find Emu’s killers and bring them to justice.

Governor Okowa said the killing of the anti-cult crusader was an attack on agents of peace and progress in the State, which should be condemned by every well-meaning Deltan.

The Governor, however, sued for calm so as not to distract the police and other security agencies from the task of bringing Emu’s attackers to book.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and called on residents in the State to be vigilant and report all cult and criminal activity to security agencies.

The Governor warned that the government would not tolerate a break down in law and order in the State under the guise of cultism, saying that every criminal act would be tracked and unravelled.

‘On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn Mr Austyne Emu, an illustrious son of Delta, who was gruesomely murdered a few days ago by agents of darkness.

‘Mr Emu, until his untimely death, was the President of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps in Delta, where he worked in synergy with security agencies to checkmate the activities of cultists in the State.

‘As a government, we will support the security agencies to do everything possible to unearth those behind his killing and bring them to justice.

‘As Deltans, we have a duty to report all crimes and criminality around us to security agencies for prompt action, and I, therefore, urge all Deltans to be part of the process of ridding the state of criminal elements,’ the Governor said in the statement.