From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Worried by the growing rate of insecurity in the state, the Delta Online Publishers’ Forum (DOPF) has urged the state government to activate the state Community Security Corps Act, 2020.

In the last month, hoodlums attacked no fewer than three police formations in the state, killing at least seven officers, burning police stations and patrol vans.

In a letter addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, DOPF insists that activation of the Delta State Community Security Corps Act would help in curbing the rising insecurity.

Jointly signed by its Chairman, Emma Enebeli, and Secretary Shedrack Onitsha, the letter stated that the flag-off of Operation Delta Hawk has not done much, with its operation restricted to Asaba, Agbor and Warri.

In the 13-paragraph letter, DOPF pointed out that the community security corps law sought the direct involvement of community stakeholders in security activities within their domains.

The letter stated that the delay in its implementation was defeating the good intention, insisting that it was another instrument for the enforcement of the ban on open grazing.

The letter reads: