Delta State Government on Tuesday approved N250 million for the execution of 2021 Cassava Development Programme in the state.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba.

Aniagwu said that the state ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources had been directed to drive the programme, which was targeted to benefit 1,050 farmers across the state.

According to him, the funds will be repaid overtime, as government will train the farmers, provide improved variety of cassava stems, procure hectares of land and prepare the same to enable cassava production in commercial quantity.

The information commissioner said that the council also also approved the construction of a modern abattoir in Asaba, the capital, to ensure quality meat consumption.

” The council also directed the Ministry of Agriculture to liaise with the local government Chairmen to determine the state of abattoirs across the 25 LGAs of the state.

“Also, government has directed the State Ministry of Health, to take critical look at the state hospitals and the condition of the infrastructure in the hospitals,” Aniagwu said.

He also said that government reviewed and approved the status support on Asaba Industrial Estate.