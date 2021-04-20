Delta State Government on Tuesday approved N250 million for the execution of 2021 Cassava Development Programme in the state.
The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on some of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday in Asaba.
Aniagwu said that the state ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources had been directed to drive the programme, which was targeted to benefit 1,050 farmers across the state.
According to him, the funds will be repaid overtime, as government will train the farmers, provide improved variety of cassava stems, procure hectares of land and prepare the same to enable cassava production in commercial quantity.
The information commissioner said that the council also also approved the construction of a modern abattoir in Asaba, the capital, to ensure quality meat consumption.
” The council also directed the Ministry of Agriculture to liaise with the local government Chairmen to determine the state of abattoirs across the 25 LGAs of the state.
“Also, government has directed the State Ministry of Health, to take critical look at the state hospitals and the condition of the infrastructure in the hospitals,” Aniagwu said.
He also said that government reviewed and approved the status support on Asaba Industrial Estate.
Aniagwu said that those with Certificate of Occupancy should develop their plots or be ready to forfeit them.
” The lands have been allocated to industrialist in Asaba, they have to use it for the purpose or be ready lose it.
“As a government we will not hesitate to revoke the C of O should they refuse to develop the lands,” he said.
The commissioner said that government also approved the amendment of succession plan of the ascension to the Odion-Ologbo throne in Ebrede Kingdom in Ndokwa East LGAs of the state as requested by the community.
“By this amendment, for anybody to ascend the throne of Odion-Ologbo, in Ebrede Kingdom, must be a male and a graduate.
“This will take effect after the State House of Assembly rectifies, approves and it is gazetted by government,” Aniagwu said.
He noted that the council also approved the renovation of Owa-Oyibu Sports Complex and the construction and rehabilitation of 10 roads spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.
Aniagwu said the council also approved the reactivation of the Passengers Welfare Scheme (Insurance) to ensure protection for passengers in the state.(NAN).
