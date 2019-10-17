The Delta Government has commended the vigilance group that foiled the attempt by suspected kidnappers to abduct students and teachers from Azagba Secondary School, Isele-Azagba, near Asaba on Monday.

Mr Charles Aniagwu, the state Commissioner for Information, gave the commendation in a statement in Asaba on Thursday.

Suspected kidnappers attempted to abduct the students and teachers on Monday from the school which is in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

Aniagwu said the state government would continue to partner vigilance groups and security agencies in protecting lives and property in the state.

According to him, the gallantry display by a vigilance group in Issele-Azagba in foiling the kidnap attempt at the secondary school is commendable.

“The state government will continue to encourage partnership and collaboration between vigilance groups and security agencies for effective policing.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa is very impressed with the gallantry put up by the vigilantes at Issele-Azagba.

“People will say why doesn’t government put security in the schools, but you will also agree that kidnapping can take place anywhere, even at homes.

“We are interested in the overall security of every part of the state. Our collaboration with vigilance groups in the state is a step in the right direction.

“We will continue to empower them to make them more capable with a view to ensuring they play an important role in our quest to ensure a secured and peaceful state,’’ he said. (NAN)