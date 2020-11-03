(Ifeanyi Olannye, NAN)

The Delta Government has approved the sum of N524 million to upgrade the Lander Brothers Anchorage, Asaba, to boost tourism in the state.

According to it, the venture is in partnership with the Abuja Boat Club.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Asaba, said the approval was part of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

He said that the Public-Private Partnership was targeted at creating opportunities for youths and to bridge unemployment gaps in the state through tourism.

“The council meeting presided over by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa approved the upgrade of the facilities at the Anchorage at the cost of N524 million.

“The cardinal goal of Gov. Okowa’s administration is to tackle unemployment, create wealth and improve the living condition of the people through different sectors.

“Our major concern as an administration is how we can get a majority of our youths engaged and by extension reducing the rate of unemployment which has become the bane of most societies in Nigeria.

“We have decided to take our investments in the tourism sector a notch higher and the development of the Anchorage will attract tourists to the state.

“It is being done from the private sector perspective and the council has approved a lease of 13years to Abuja Boat Club to develop and manage the historic site,’’ he said.

Aniagwu added that the council also approved additional works on the Beneku Bridge in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, to increase the height of the bridge by two meters and other works at a cost of N1.2 billion.

According to him, approvals were given for completion of the Direct Labour Road (DLA), Asaba and for tarring of adjoining streets in the area at the cost of N448.5 million naira.

The commissioner said that the state government had earlier linked the DLA drainages through Jesus Saves Road and Agric Road to Amilimocha River in Asaba.

Other roads that received Exco attention he said, included the expansion of the Warri/Sapele road to Effurun roundabout.

He stated that the road would be expanded to accommodate more vehicles and the construction of Laboard Road in Sapele at a cost of N392.4 million.

According to him, the council also gave approval for the construction of Faculty of Agriculture building at the Anwai campus of the Delta State University.

He said that approval was also given for the establishment of Odogun Secondary School at Oboghoro community in Warri North local government area.

The commissioner, however, explained that the mysterious deaths recorded in two communities in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state were being investigated.

He noted that preliminary reports indicate suspected case of substance abuse.

He said that the council commended a number of Delta youths who ensured that public buildings were protected during the #ENDSARS protests.

He assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring implementation of the outcome of the Town Hall meetings the governor held with the youths of the state in Warri and Asaba.

“All the resolutions from the town hall meetings are being processed and sooner or later you will begin to see very concrete steps.

“This is aimed at actualizing some of those issues raised by our youths and those canvassed in the course of the #ENDSARS,” Aniagwu said.