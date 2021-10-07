The Delta Government has reclaimed the St. Malachi Primary School, Ugbeyiyi Road, Sapele, allegedly sold by unidentified community leaders to an unknown buyer.

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by the Commissioner for Primary Education, Mr Chika Ossai.

Ossai condemned the removal of the school roofs, entrance gate and signpost by the alleged purchaser.

”The State Government has taken full charge of the school and that in no distant time, we will rebuild structures within the premise.

”I challenge the alleged sellers or buyers to prove themselves bold by coming forward. They will made to face the full weight of the law,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr Sunny Ogwu, declared that the school was a government property and no one had the liberty to sell or buy it.

”It is important for Sapele residents to know that everything is in order,” he said, adding that in a short while, more more buildings would be constructed for teaching and learning.(NAN)

