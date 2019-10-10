Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has threatened to shut down some private schools considered to be illegal due to non-completion of licensing processes.

The government had lamented the proliferation of such schools that initially were given provisional licenses but later defaulted in meeting the approval standards.

Addressing members of Private School Owners of Nigeria (APSON) who paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah said the process of closing such schools will soon commence by the Inspectorate Department of the ministry.

Ukah disclosed that all private schools that have provisional approvals to operate and are still in default of the registration requirements two years after getting such approvals will be shut down.

The commissioner frowned at the revelation that private schools promote all their students to the next class at the end of every academic session, cautioning that such action is not in the best interest of the children who failed their promotion examination.

The state chairman of APSON, Keno Emiaso, had told the commissioner that the association has maintained a cordial relationship with the ministry since its inception.

Emiaso restated the association’s resolve to further strengthen the harmonious relationship with the ministry in improving educational standard in the state.