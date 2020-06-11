The Delta State Ministry of Health has announced the commencement of a training programme for community nurses and midwives in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba on Thursday.

The statement was signed by the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry, Mr Donald Ojebo.

The commissioner said that the training programme is free for intending nurses and midwives.

He advised interested candidates to go through their communities and local government councils for their names to be forwarded to the Ministry of Health.

Ononye, however, noted that the Ministry had already received names of intending participants from some local government areas of the state.

“Any candidate who has paid money for forms should go back to whoever they paid to for immediate refund.

“The programme is free of charge and it is an initiative of the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“The essence of the training programme is to improve the availability of needed skilled human resources at the primary health care level.

“It would also help reduce maternal and child mortality, particularly in the rural communities,” Ononye said.

The commissioner said that the training programme was designed to produce competent cadre of nursing and midwifery practitioners in the state.

He said that the medical officers, upon completion of their training, would be resident within the communities that nominated them to help provide basic health care services at the grassroots level. (NAN)