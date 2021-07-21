From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A pressure group within the Delta State APC, Delta APC Unity Forum, has urged members to resist any attempt by some leaders to impose ward, local government, senatorial and state executive members in the forthcoming congresses.

The group said the advice became imperative because of plans by selfish leaders to hijack the party structure for personal gains ahead of the 2023 general election.

Coordinator of the group, Olorogun Isaac Ewhere, who gave the charge, accused a serving senator of orchestrating the plans to hijack the party ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

He said disunity had robbed the party of victory in the state since its inception, adding that some selfish leaders are at it, again, to further tear the party into shreds before the 2023 elections with planned imposition of ward, local government, senatorial and state executives.

Ewhere, who hails from Delta Central senatorial district, said members should be allowed to freely elect those that would lead the party from the ward to the state level.

He also said the party has college of leaders for every senatorial district, adding any attempt to push aside any of the leaders in any senatorial district would spell doom for APC in Delta State.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of Caretaker Committee, Elvis Ayomanor, commended leaders and stakeholders of the party in Delta North senatorial district for organising the party in the area.

Ayomanor thanked the immediate past executive director of Projects of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh; and the present Executive Director on the board of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, and other leaders for their role in uniting the party in Delta North.

