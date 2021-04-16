From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A Delta State diaspora group, Isoko Association of North America (IANA), has faulted some sections of the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) expected to be passed into law before the end of the present quarter by the National Assembly.

The PIB already passed second reading at the House of Representatives while the Senate, in January, organised a two-day public hearing.

But IANA, a group of stakeholders of communities in Isoko South and North local government areas of Delta State, is calling on the National Assembly to revisit some clauses, particularly with respect to Articles 234 – 257 of Chapter Three (Host Communities Development) of the draft bill before its passage.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the group said the desire to pass the long awaited bill must be tempered by the “moral imperative to creatively and courageously address the pressing needs of the host communities that have suffered much neglect.”

The letter was signed by Obaro Odu, president general, Oghenekome Onokpise, secretary general, and Ejeviome Eloho Otobo, member, Action Committee, yesterday.

The group said a careful review of chapter three revealed that the bill failed the test to promote harmonious relationship between host communities and oil companies, insisting that institutional arrangements in the proposed bill grossly marginalised host communities.