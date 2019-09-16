Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the judgment of the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that it will secure victory over the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The APC has benefited from the recent nullification of the elections of two members of the National Assembly on the platform of the PDP, Senator James Manager (Delta South) and Mr Ben Igbakpa (Ethiope).

Speaking on the party’s expectation at the tribunal, APC publicity secretary Mr Sylvester Imonina, said the party’s governorship candidate, Great Ogboru, will win at the tribunal, adding that the party already has its sights on Government House, Asaba.

According to the spokesman: “We are very very hopeful in respect of the tribunal judgement that will be delivered in no distant time. The legal team of the party did a marvelous job and we are expecting nothing short of victory.

“God being on our side, we will come victorious. We are calling on all members of party to be patient and pray for our governorship candidate, Great Ogboru. We are seeing the land of Canaan (Delta State Government House) already. We are about to possess the land of Canaan.”

Meanwhile, there is an uneasy calm in the camp of the PDP and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as party chieftains are still in shock following the sack of Mr Manager and Mr Igbakpa.

Some PDP leaders in the state told Daily Sun that the party and the Governor were not satisfied with the tribunal rulings, saying that the development was creating fears that the tribunal could also void the election victory of Governor Okowa.

A top chieftain of the PDP who spoke on condition of anonymity also raised fears that the APC, at the national level, is capable of manipulating the judiciary to secure favourable judgement for its governorship candidate, Ogboru.

“The way some of these rulings are skewed towards the APC indicate there is something fishing. Governor Okowa won the last election convincingly but the way tribunals are ruling in favour of the APC is something to be worried about. The way it stands at the moment is a 50/50 chance,” the party bigwig said.

Similarly, a serving PDP lawmaker in the state House of Assembly confirmed the anxiety of the party, alleging that some of the tribunal rulings reflect that there is much influence from some top APC bigwigs who are interested in capturing the state from the PDP.

The lawmaker, who pleaded not to be named in print, said the recent statement where the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, threatened that Ogboru would be governor in six months should not be taken lightly.

“Senator Omo-Agege during his homecoming reception in Orogun said Ogboru will be governor of Delta State in six months. How will Ogboru be governor if they are not trying to influence the judgement. I tell you, this is not a mere threat especially when it comes from Omo-Agege. He means it,” the lawmaker said.

“Was anyone expecting that Manager’s election will be nullified? How about Igbakpa? Ethiope is our leader, James Ibori’s constituency. These people are not joking with every word they spit. Irrespective of these fears, we are still hopeful that the tribunal will affirm Governor Okowa’s election,” the lawmaker stated.

The Justice Suleiman Belgore led three-man tribunal had last month reserved judgement after respective parties in the petition filed by Ogboru and the APC adopted their final written addresses.

Ogboru, in his petition, alleged that the March 9, 2019 governorship election was conducted in substantial non-compliance to the enabling laws, saying that the said poll was fraught with massive rigging and over voting in favour of Governor Okowa and the PDP.

He prayed the tribunal to declare him winner of the election, insisting that he secured the highest number of valid votes cast, or nullify the entire exercise for a fresh election.