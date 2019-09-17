Paul Osuyi, Asaba

AHEAD of the judgment of the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, the opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed confidence it will secure victory at the expense of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

APC’s confidence obviously stems from the recent nullification of the elections of two members of the National Assembly on the platform of PDP, including James Manager (Delta south) and Ben Igbakpa (Ethiope federal constituency).

APC Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina, said the party’s governorship candidate, Great Ogboru, will win at the tribunal, adding that the party is already sighting Government House, Asaba.

“We are very hopeful in respect of the tribunal judgement that will be delivered in no distance time. The legal team of the party did a marvellous job and we are expecting nothing short of victory,” he said.

Meanwhile, there is an uneasy calm in the camp of PDP and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as party chieftains are yet to get over the shock following the sack of Manager and Igbakpa.

Some PDP leaders in the state told Daily Sun that the party and the governor were not satisfied with the tribunal rulings, adding that the development was creating fears that the tribunal could also void the election victory of Governor Okowa.