From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A former deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has emerged as running mate to the Deputy President of the senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta state.

Osanabi’s emergence was unveiled late Wednesday by Omo-Agege, in a statement he personally signed.

He said that Osanebi’s choice was for the greater good of all our people and consistent with our unshakeable faith in the immense leadership strengths, innovative energies and resourceful spirit of the youths of this great country.

He said that his emergence as Deputy Governorship candidate was from a painstaking internal vetting process in which many notable and highly qualified Deltans were also considered.

Omo-Agege said that Osanebi as a philanthropist, undoubtedly fits perfectly into his ‘EDGE to BAND’ transformational agenda to reorganize the State come 2023.

Osanebi who was born on October 7, 1980 hails from Beneku town in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.