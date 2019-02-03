From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, has once again called on all political stakeholders in the state to support the second term bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to consolidate on the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state.



He said Okowa had performed to the admiration of all parts of the state, hence the need to support his second term aspiration.

Ibori, who is regarded as Delta State political godfather, spoke at Owa-Oyibu in Ika North-East council during the grand finale of campaign tours of the 25 Local Government Areas of the State by the People Democratic Party (PDP). While urging his Urhobo aspirants from Delta Central to tarry a while till 2023, he insisted on Anioma for the 2019.



His words: “We will continue to say it, this is the turn of Anioma. We will support him (Governor Okowa) to complete two terms. All our brothers and sisters in Delta central should please, give peace a chance. They should tarry a while for the next four years and support Governor Okowa to complete two terms.

Ibori appealed to all PDP members who lost out in the primaries for various elective positions to close rank and ensure the overall success of the party in the coming general elections. Governor Okowa, who expressed gratitude to Deltans for their impressive turnout for the campaign rallies, said the rotational principle of the governorship position had cemented the bond of unity in the state.



“In every part of Delta State, we have no fear because we have agreed on turn-by-turn, zoning has made us to be more patient, happier, more united and living in peace,” Okowa stated.