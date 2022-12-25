From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ijaw nation in Delta State has stated that the need to protect their interest was responsible for the adoption of Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as it sole governorship candidate for next year’s election.

A leader of Ijaw nation, Peter Yerindideke Biakpara said the interest of Ijaw nation as agitated through some aspirants of Ijaw extraction would be achieved when Oborevwori becomes governor.

Ijaw nation, a critical voting component in Delta south senatorial district, had unveiled the Speaker of the state House of Assembly as the sole candidate for the governorship.

The ethnic nationality also endorsed all the candidates of the PDP for other positions during the election, at a ceremony in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

According to Biakpara: “We took the decision because we know that the Ijaw agenda which some of us agitated for through some Ijaw aspirants would be achieved through supporting Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as our sole candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

“After the meeting, committees were set-up to reconcile some aggrieved persons and to also unveil Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori as the sole candidate of Ijaw nation.

“Thereafter the unveiling committee, elders and political leaders of the Ijaw nation in Delta State paid a consultation visit to all the traditional rulers of Ijaw extraction in the state to inform and appeal to them for blessings to vote for all PDP candidates.

“The candidates include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively; Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir. Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Michael Diden for Senate (Delta South), Nicholas Mutu for House of Representatives (Bomadi/Patani Constituency); Julius Pondi for House of Representatives (Burutu Constituency); and the five PDP House of Assembly candidates of Ijaw extraction.”

Biakpara said the chairman of Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum and the Ebenanaowej of Ogulagha Kingdom, Elder (Capt.) Joseph Timiyan, spoke on behalf of the monarchs, and prayed for the elders and political leaders of the Ijaw nation to succeed in all their endeavors.

Speaking in the same vein, Hon. Dagidi Andaye, said they were resolute in their decision to deliver all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Representatives of the Ijaw nation in the state who also spoke including Frank Omare for Warri South- West; Basil Ganagana for Patani; David Ekereokosu for Bomadi; Benedict Dede Ekpese for Burutu; Dio Tanga for Warri North, promised on behalf of Ijaw nation to work for the victory of all PDP candidates in the state.

Reacting to his endorsement, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Oborevwori, promised to reciprocate Ijaw nation with development if he gets their votes, adding that he was humbled by his adoption as sole gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election.

Saying that Ijaw is a special ethnic nationality to reckon with in Delta and the first to adopt him as its sole candidate, he reiterated that they would not be left out in his M.O.R.E agenda.

Oborevwori said: “My M.O.R.E agenda stands for Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security. I am a Pan Delta and unifier, positioned to do more for Deltans if elected governor. I promise to give Warri a new face because Warri is a city that played host to the Urhobos, Ijaws, Itsekiris and some other tribes.”

He commended the 12 traditional rulers of Delta Ijaw extraction for their support and prayers. He also commended Elders and political leaders of Ijaw nation for the fantastic organization of the programme which he said witnessed who-is-who in Ijaw politics.

But the Director General of the Delta All Progressive Congress (APC) campaign council, Godsday Orubebe who is also an Ijaw, faulted the position of the those who endorsed Oborevwori, saying that they cannot speak for Ijaw nation in the state.