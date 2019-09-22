Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Senate President, David Mark, has advised the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Great Ogboru, to accept the olive branch offered by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and join hands with the administration in developing the state.

Mark spoke shortly after an inter-denominational thanksgiving for the governor’s victory at the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal. The tribunal had dismissed Ogboru’s petition for grossly incompetent and his failure to prove allegations of multiple voting and over voting.

He urged Ogboru and members of the opposition to jettison any plan to appeal the judgment, saying that further litigation will be a source of distraction to the development of the state.

He implored Ogboru to bring his ideals on how to develop the state to the table, and collaborate with the governor and his team to build a stronger Delta.

Earlier, the governor urged his rival, Ogboru to join his administration in building a stronger state.

His words: “I appeal to my brother, Ogboru, that the time has come to stop fighting; it is time to partner together to do the best that we can for our people.

“I appeal that enough is enough; it is time to build Delta State together for the good of our people.

“I ask for the hands of the opposition, because Delta State is for all of us. We cannot do it alone and I want to thank our supporters and all Deltans for praying for us.”